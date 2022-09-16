Martha Stewart reveals Pete Davidson ‘having the time of his life’ post-Kim Kardashian split

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha Stewart opened up about comedian Pete Davidson, the son she "never had."

During a recent interview, the lifestyle guru said Davidson is busy with several film productions and may stop to chat with Stewart for her podcast in the near future.

"He's doing two movies at the present time," she said while promoting her Green Mountain Coffee Roasters partnership to "E! News." "And he's agreed to do my podcast, supposedly."

Although Stewart and Davidson haven’t locked in a date for the podcast, she noted that he’s enjoying his time post-Kim Kardashian split.

"He's having the time of his life," she claimed. "This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He's fun."

Stewart’s comments come on the heels of her shutting down rumors in August that she was dating the former "Saturday Night Live" castmember, following his shocking split with reality television star Kim Kardashian.

Fans took to the internet to post memes online of Stewart and Davidson after a photo surfaced of the two holding hands at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, according to the Daily Mail.

After the meeting, the star added that she’s invited the comedian to participate in "The Martha Stewart Podcast."

"I'll find out everything you want to know on the podcast, which is aired on iHeartRadio, and Apple [Podcasts], too. But I'm excited to talk to him," Stewart previewed to the media outlet.

The 81-year-old famous businesswoman celebrated her birthday last month at her home in Seal Harbor, Maine, with a dinner party for 20 featuring local lobsters with caviar-filled roasted potatoes on the menu, according to the Daily Mail.

Stewart also took to Instagram to celebrate her special day with a gorgeous selfie.

"birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," she captioned her post.

"We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes martha’s chard," Stewart continued, referencing her wine label, 19 Crimes Martha Stewart Chardonnay.