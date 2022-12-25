The Kardashians' annual Christmas Eve party is extravagant and full of celebrities

They spell Christmas with a "K!"

The Kardashians swung and did not miss on their annual Christmas Eve party, full of lavish decor and famous friends.

Held at eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home, the party was once again put on by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and ornately adorned with flowers by famous floral designer Jeff Leatham.

Kim Kardashian sparkled in a silver glittery dress that contrasted nicely against her newly-dyed dark hair.

Family friend and Grammy-nominated singer Sia was also seen at the party, as she has been in years past. This year, she put on a special performance of her song "Snowman" alongside Kim's daughter, North.

A TikTok captured the two singing inside a life-sized present.

In photos shared to her Instagram story, Kim posed alongside two longtime friends, Jennifer Meyer and Sarah Howard.

Howard and Leatham gave glimpses from the inside, which included a ball pit for the children to play inside as well as a forest of red trees.

In a photo posted to her Instagram, Kylie Jenner posed in a two-toned lace-detailed Mugler dress. She captioned the photo, "naughty or nice ?"

In photos shared to her Instagram story, Kylie matched alongside her daughter with rapper Travis Scott, Stormi, who is four years old.

Khloé Kardashian donned a beautiful corset red dress, but the eye-catching diamonds she was dripped in really stole the show. She also posted a story with her daughter True, whom she shares with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

Kendall Jenner also wore red, showcasing her sequined Valentino gown on her Instagram story.

Newly married Kourtney Kardashian Barker was still donning wedding white for the Christmas Eve party she hosted. Her ruched white dress with a flower on the chest was the center of a TIkTok she posted.

In 2020, Khloé shared with her followers on Twitter that for the first time since 1978, her family was not throwing their annual party due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The party has traditionally been hosted by matriarch Kris Jenner in the past.