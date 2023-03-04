Kelly Osbourne shares first glimpse of infant son in photo with 'Uncle Jack'

New mom Kelly Osbourne gave the first peek of her baby boy Friday, showing the top of his head in a photo with her brother, "Uncle Jack."

In the selfie posted to her Instagram, Kelly flashes a surprised look as Jack points down to his nephew Sidney’s little head.

"An uncle is a blessing," the reality star quoted in the caption. "It means so many things. Words could never tell the joy an uncle brings. An uncle is a bond of faith that even time can’t sever, a gift to last all of our lives. An uncle is forever. — Irene Banks."

Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, first revealed the 38-year-old and her musician boyfriend Sid Wilson had welcomed Sidney at the beginning of the year, saying on "The Talk UK" that Kelly was doing "so great. She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly had announced she was pregnant with her first child in May.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her ultrasound. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Last month, Kelly wrote she had a "new found respect for working mothers" after taking her first job since giving birth.

"Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she wrote. "This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t (wait) to have him back in my arms."

Jack is a father of three daughters: Pearl, 10, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly and shares daughter Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart. Maple was born in July.