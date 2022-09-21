Chrissy Teigen reveals special pregnancy moment: ‘I finally feel the baby’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out about her pregnancy.

The TV personality shared an update on Twitter, revealing she had a special moment with her unborn baby for the first time.

"I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore," she tweeted with a teary eyed emoji.

Teigen’s pregnancy update comes on the heels of her announcing that her previous "pregnancy loss" was really an abortion to "save my life." She got candid about the loss of her unborn baby while speaking at the "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit last Thursday.

In September 2020, Teigen lost her son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant. Nearly two years later, the cookbook author announced she was undergoing IVF treatment.

She currently shares two children with musician John Legend – Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

Legend, 43, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple Tuesday, as his wife stunned in a pink gown, while he donned a black tuxedo.

The caption read: "Love me a tuxed up date night," with a red heart emoji.

The former Sports Illustrated model, 36, commented on the post and said, "you really do, so much."

Last month, Teigen announced on Instagram she and her husband were expanding their family.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she announced.

"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

As the "Cravings: Hungry For More" author posted a mirror selfie showcasing her baby bump in a black crop top with matching undergarments, she concluded by saying the following.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"