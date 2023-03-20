Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Heidi Klum
Published

Heidi Klum poses braless in sheer top just months before 50th birthday

Supermodel, 'AGT' host approaching her 50th birthday in June

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
'AGT' judge Heidi Klum on her favorite season moments Video

'AGT' judge Heidi Klum on her favorite season moments

Heidi Klum spoke with Fox News Digital on the "America's Got Talent" red carpet about dressing up for the shows as well as her upcoming plans for Fashion Week with her daughter.

Heidi Klum is proudly showing off her body as she approaches her 50th birthday.

The 49-year-old model posed braless for the cover of Vogue Greece's four-year anniversary issue.

Klum, who was deemed the "guest of honor," rocked a sheer, champagne-colored top with a nude skirt and her hair pulled away from her face.

The cover shoot comes just a few months before Klum's 50th birthday.

HEIDI KLUM AND DAUGHTER LENI, 18, CRITICIZED FOR LINGERIE SHOOT

Speaking to the outlet on the evolvement of the modeling industry, Klum said, "I like that there is now more variety in modeling. Back in the day, all the models looked alike, had the same height, the same skinny body, the same hair."

Heidi Klum will turn 50 in June.

Heidi Klum will turn 50 in June. (Jeff Kravitz)

She continued, "Many different types are represented today. Personally, I like that I have jobs as a model while I grow up."

In another look, Klum posed with her hands on her hips in a nude-colored Chloe two-piece jacket and short set.

Heidi Klum on the cover of Vogue.

Heidi Klum on the cover of Vogue. (Vogue Greece Instagram)

Klum stared into the camera, showing off her chiseled cheekbones.

Last week, Klum's 18-year-old daughter, Leni, posed topless in a risqué photo.

Leni was seen staring into the camera with her bra strap hanging off her shoulders as her hands covered her chest in the scandalous snap.

She donned denim jeans and a black belt while rocking wavy curls for her hairstyle to complete the look.

During the holidays last year, Heidi and Leni posed together for an ad campaign for the lingerie brand Intimissimi, which stirred controversy.

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," one person wrote on the post.

Leni and Heidi Klum attend Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary in 2022.

Leni and Heidi Klum attend Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary in 2022. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

"Very disturbing," a user added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leni commented on the backlash that she and her mother received after their mother-daughter lingerie photo shoot.

Leni and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party.

Leni and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween party. (Taylor Hill / Getty Images / File)

She clarified at her mother’s annual Halloween party that she is not paying attention to the haters.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," Leni told Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time," she added.

This was not the first time Heidi and Leni have posed together for the Italian lingerie brand. Intimissimi posted photos of the two posing together in bras and underwear in October 2022.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending