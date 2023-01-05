Victoria Beckham defends son Brooklyn after his 'Sunday roast' causes controversy

Victoria Beckham is defending her oldest son.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Beckham took to social media to share his rendition of a roast beef dish served with carrots and potatoes.

While showing off his dish in a video, the 23-year-old sparked backlash after fans accused the aspiring chef of serving his meat underdone.

Despite the controversy, Victoria stood by her son, even saying she will use his recipe as "inspiration" for her own Sunday roast.

"I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!" she added on her Instagram story.

The former Spice Girl then addressed the disparaging comments, writing, "It's rare people not raw."

Brooklyn was joined by former Michelin chef Kevin Lee during his cooking segment. "Sunday roast," he captioned the post, adding a red heart.

In the step-by-step video, Brooklyn showed fans that he cooked the roast, potatoes and carrots with a large quantity of butter and oil. "Heart Attack on a plate," one user commented on the video.

Fans discussed how underdone the meat appeared, writing, "Might as well bite the cow while it’s grazing."

"A good vet could bring that back to life," another added with a sick emoji.

Brooklyn has not commented on the criticism.

Victoria previously revealed on social media that Brooklyn was absent from the family's celebration Christmas morning. His siblings — Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham — all wore matching pajamas with their dad, David Beckham, Christmas Eve.

Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz last year, shared his own Christmas post. "Merry Christmas Eve from me and my baby xx," he wrote alongside photos of him and his wife.

The couple tied the knot at Peltz’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in April. Peltz, 27, and Beckham, 23, had a multi-day celebration and a star-studded guest list.

According to People, the duo’s big day featured a traditional Jewish ceremony for Peltz. Beckham and Peltz's wedding reportedly drew nearly 600 guests.

Beckham and Peltz announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020. The pair first went public as a couple in January of that year.