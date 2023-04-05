Gwyneth Paltrow impersonated on Twitter by Hilary Duff's husband; joke gets him banned

Another celebrity bites the dust on Twitter, but not for the reason you may think.

Hilary Duff's husband, music producer Matthew Koma, was permanently suspended from the social platform on Tuesday after impersonating another famous star.

Koma, 35, took aim at Gwyneth Paltrow when he changed his username on Twitter to her name and responded to a post about her skiing lawsuit that concluded last week. The tweet featured a photo of Paltrow leaving court and reportedly offering her best wishes to plaintiff Terry Sanderson.

The original poster of the Tweet, with an equally deceiving verified username of @StevieNicks420 wrote, "I'll take my dollar now," referencing the single dollar Paltrow was awarded after winning the case. Koma, whose account was previously verified, wrote back as Paltrow, "Same man."

GWYNETH PALTROW WINS SKI CRASH LAWSUIT

Twitter's misleading and deceptive identities policy states, "While you are not required to display your real name or image on your profile, your account should not engage in impersonation or pose as someone who doesn't exist in order to deceive others."

Koma shared a screenshot of the message he received from Twitter, alerting fans he had been banned.

"Goodbye Twitter: The troll was worth it," he wrote.

Hours later, he posted again to his Instagram, cheekily addressing the "kind messages" he had received.

"Thanks for all the kind messages today. Closure's hard. But it's a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwynethpaltrow for the inspiration," he wrote.

Koma has been known to prank celebrities on social media in the past, inserting himself into popular culture or controversies.

While appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this year, Duff said of her husband, "He's a really great prankster. And, honestly, some of the posts on Instagram — if you don't follow him on Instagram, it’s quite a laugh.

"Sometimes his stuff is so weird it goes over my head. I’m, like, ‘I didn’t get that one,’ and then the other ones I’m, like, ‘I’m dead. You’re so funny. What's going on?'"

In an effort to capitalize on the new Greta Gerwig film "Barbie," which released promotional posters on Tuesday, Koma photoshopped himself onto the posters, along with Paltrow and Duff.

Koma wrote alongside a picture of himself, "This Barbie is Not Gwyneth Paltrow but Is Gwyneth Paltrow."

Above a photo of Paltrow, he wrote, "This Barbie is No longer on Twitter," referencing his own dismissal on the app.

He then shared a photo of Duff, writing, "This Barbie is about to find out her treadmill was moved," alerting his wife to some home alterations.

Duff and Koma were married in December 2019 and share two daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2. Duff also has a son, Luca, 11, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.