Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Gwyneth Paltrow impersonated on Twitter by Hilary Duff's husband; joke gets him banned

Twitter permanently suspended Koma for impersonating Paltrow

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Gwyneth Paltrow to receive $1 in ski crash trial win Video

Gwyneth Paltrow to receive $1 in ski crash trial win

Fox News' Jeff Paul provides the latest details on the case after a jury sided with Gwyneth Paltrow after she was sued for $300,000 over a skiing accident in 2016.

Another celebrity bites the dust on Twitter, but not for the reason you may think.

Hilary Duff's husband, music producer Matthew Koma, was permanently suspended from the social platform on Tuesday after impersonating another famous star.

Koma, 35, took aim at Gwyneth Paltrow when he changed his username on Twitter to her name and responded to a post about her skiing lawsuit that concluded last week. The tweet featured a photo of Paltrow leaving court and reportedly offering her best wishes to plaintiff Terry Sanderson. 

Hilary Duff's husband, producer Matthew Koma, pictured at center, was suspended on Twitter after impersonating actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Hilary Duff's husband, producer Matthew Koma, pictured at center, was suspended on Twitter after impersonating actress Gwyneth Paltrow. (Rick Bowmer-Pool/Cindy Ord/VF23)

The original poster of the Tweet, with an equally deceiving verified username of @StevieNicks420 wrote, "I'll take my dollar now," referencing the single dollar Paltrow was awarded after winning the case. Koma, whose account was previously verified, wrote back as Paltrow, "Same man."

GWYNETH PALTROW WINS SKI CRASH LAWSUIT

Matthew Koma poked fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's $1 settlement for her skiing accident lawsuit on Twitter.

Matthew Koma poked fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's $1 settlement for her skiing accident lawsuit on Twitter. (Twitter)

Twitter's misleading and deceptive identities policy states, "While you are not required to display your real name or image on your profile, your account should not engage in impersonation or pose as someone who doesn't exist in order to deceive others."

Koma shared a screenshot of the message he received from Twitter, alerting fans he had been banned.

"Goodbye Twitter: The troll was worth it," he wrote.

Matthew Koma said that "the troll" was worth being banned from Twitter.

Matthew Koma said that "the troll" was worth being banned from Twitter. (Matthew Koma Instagram)

Hours later, he posted again to his Instagram, cheekily addressing the "kind messages" he had received.

"Thanks for all the kind messages today. Closure's hard. But it's a community like you guys that keeps me positive and looking forward to the next time I find the opportunity to impersonate a celebrity on a social media platform. Big thanks @gwynethpaltrow for the inspiration," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Matthew Koma teased fans on Instagram about the support they were offering him after he was banned from Twitter.

Matthew Koma teased fans on Instagram about the support they were offering him after he was banned from Twitter. (Matthew Koma Instagram)

Koma has been known to prank celebrities on social media in the past, inserting himself into popular culture or controversies. 

While appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" earlier this year, Duff said of her husband, "He's a really great prankster. And, honestly, some of the posts on Instagram — if you don't follow him on Instagram, it’s quite a laugh.

"Sometimes his stuff is so weird it goes over my head. I’m, like, ‘I didn’t get that one,’ and then the other ones I’m, like, ‘I’m dead. You’re so funny. What's going on?'"

In an effort to capitalize on the new Greta Gerwig film "Barbie," which released promotional posters on Tuesday, Koma photoshopped himself onto the posters, along with Paltrow and Duff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Matthew Koma inserted his face, along with Gwyneth Paltrow's and Hilary Duff's into the viral "Barbie" posters released Tuesday.

Matthew Koma inserted his face, along with Gwyneth Paltrow's and Hilary Duff's into the viral "Barbie" posters released Tuesday. (Matthew Koma Instagram)

Koma wrote alongside a picture of himself, "This Barbie is Not Gwyneth Paltrow but Is Gwyneth Paltrow."

Above a photo of Paltrow, he wrote, "This Barbie is No longer on Twitter," referencing his own dismissal on the app.

He then shared a photo of Duff, writing, "This Barbie is about to find out her treadmill was moved," alerting his wife to some home alterations. 

Duff and Koma were married in December 2019 and share two daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2. Duff also has a son, Luca, 11, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending