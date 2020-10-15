Jessie James Decker flaunts abs in revealing pic after 'fire' workout

Jessie James Decker is working on her fitness and isn't afraid to show it.

The "Flip My Hair" singer took to social media this week to give fans a peek at her body fresh off of a workout. In the form of a mirror selfie, Decker's hard rock abs were on full display as she posed in a revealing black underwear set.

"You know the work out was fire when your face is on fire," she captioned the post.

The mother of three received quite the praise from fellow stars. Jamie Otis commented, "And your body is smokin." Gretchen Rossi joined in, writing, "You know the workout is fire when your abs look like that."

"Jersey Shore" alum Jenni "JWoww" Farley reacted with three heart-eyed emojis while dozens of fans were in disbelief that she's given birth to three kids.

"After 3 babies?! I'm struggling after 1. You look amazing," one fan responded along with the hashtag #goals.

Others requested Decker to share her workouts. In September, the Kittenish founder got real with her fans about putting in hard work at the gym. She revealed she actually despises working out.

“Gonna [sic] be honest ... I hate working out. I dread it.” Decker, 32, admitted on Instagram. “I’m one of those girls that watches the clock and counts down to the last second when I can be done. I wish I enjoyed it. I wish I was a big workout junkie but the truth is I just don’t!”

Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, is a former NFL player. Despite not enjoying workouts, the country singer acknowledged the need to be consistent to have “a strong body.”

She also informed fans that she's not a fan of running but she does enjoy lifting weights and doing "quick circuit training."

"I love the Stairmaster, I love nice long walks (lunges are key, I do 100 at a time). I work out a few times a week and usually no more than 40 minutes time," she added.

