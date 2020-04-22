Jessie James Decker responds to backlash for wearing underwear in front of son: 'Nothing to be ashamed of'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jessie James Decker was hit with backlash after she posted a picture of herself wearing underwear in front of her son.

The "Flip My Hair" singer, 32, posted a photo of herself to Instagram donning a white t-shirt and black underwear while lounging on an armchair at home in lockdown.

The star's tanned and toned physique was on full display in the pic, as she kicked one leg up in the air. Decker received a ton of compliments on her fit frame, but a few of her followers criticized the star for wearing undergarments in front of her 4-year-old son, Eric, who is seen in the background.

"You walk around like that with your kids around..." one critic commented with an emoji casting shade.

"Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. nothing to be ashamed of," Decker clapped back with a couple of red heart emojis.

Another follower slammed the star by asking if she was "really that desperate for attention."

"Yeah, I don't get enough love. Can I get a hug?" Decker sarcastically replied.

"I absolutely love that you take the time to respond to everyone and you are always so witty," another praised the star for her comebacks.

A number of other supporters called Decker's quarantine look a "whole mood."

Decker continued to respond to her fans, admitting in one comment that self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic has actually turned her on to drinking.

"I've never been much of a drinker but I have to say is Quarantine has turnt me lol," Decker confessed. "I will have anywhere between 1 to 2 glasses and if it's been a crazy day with the kids I'm just gonna keep it real it...turns into a three glass night."

In another reply, Decker jokes that she can never get away from her kids.

"Girl you're thriving if this is your Tuesday," wrote another fan.

"or losing my mind," Decker quipped.

Decker's fans know that she is no stranger to opening up about her body, especially after having given birth to three kids. Earlier this month, she addressed her body insecurities by showing off wrinkles on her stomach.

"I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," the caption read. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds."

She also has opened up about getting more than one breast reduction surgery after her breasts ballooned to a size G from breastfeeding.

Decker and her husband Eric are also parents to Vivianne, 6, and Forrest, 2.