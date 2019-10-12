‘Jersey Shore’ star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s ex Zach Carpinello apologizes for flirting with Angelina Pivarnick

Jenni “JWoww” Farley's ex-boyfriend Zach Carpinello has issued an apology to the reality star after cameras caught the professional wrestler getting handsy with “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” co-star Angelina Pivarnick.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” Carpinello wrote on Instagram Friday. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me.”

“I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well,” Carpinello added. “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

The 24-year-old’s apology came after Farley shared her disappointment with Carpinello immediately after a “Family Vacation” episode showed Carpinello hugging Pivarnick, 33, around the waist and caressing her backside while the two got cozy in a Las Vegas nightclub as Farley seemed to be passed out nearby.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley, 33, wrote in a note posted to her Instagram account. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line [sic] that will forever haunt me,” Farley added. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Farley and Carpinello began dating in March following her highly publicized split from ex-husband Roger Mathews.

A rep for JWoww told Fox News on Friday of the reported split, "Unfortunately, we are not commenting at this time."