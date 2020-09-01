Jessie James Decker shows off her abs, shares fitness routine

Jessie James Decker has a killer figure, despite hating to workout.

The “Girls on the Coast” singer showed off her abs while modeling a bikini from her clothing line in an Instagram picture posted on Monday.

“Gonna [sic] be honest ... I hate working out. I dread it.” Decker, 32, admitted despited her toned figure. “I’m one of those girls that watches the clock and counts down to the last second when I can be done. I wish I enjoyed it. I wish I was a big workout junkie but the truth is I just don’t!”

Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, is a former NFL player.

Despite not enjoying workouts, the country singer acknowledged the need to be consistent to have “a strong body.”

Decker then opened up about her fitness and nutrition staples.

“As far as work outs [sic] I’ll be real, I hate running so I don’t do much of that,” she began. “I do enjoy lifting weights and quick circuit training. I love the Stairmaster, I love nice long walks (lunges are key, I do 100 at a time). I work out a few times a week and usually no more than 40 minutes time.”

The “Lights Down Low” star, however, referred to her “biggest factor” in staying “strong and energized” is putting an emphasis on healthy eating.

“I’m really excited to share that in my cookbook @justfeedme I have an ENTIRE chapter on what I eat in a day and recipes to share with you on what it is I eat on a daily basis to maintain,” Decker announced.

She concluded: “It’s high protein low carbs and these recipes are absolutely delicious that you won’t even feel like you’re watching your fitness!!!”

Decker shares three children, Vivienne, 6, Eric Jr., 4, and Forrest, 2, with her husband.

In March, she opened up about her post-baby body insecurities in a candid Instagram post.

“I’ll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," Decker captioned a bikini picture. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It’s no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds.”

Decker said that the ways in which her body has changed since having kids are "really wild," including her ribs expanding and having "excess skin" around her stomach.

"The reason why I’m sharing this emotion is because I know a lot of moms feel the same way and sometimes I just feel frustrated that no matter how hard I worked out or toned up the skin remains and it’s just something that I struggle with from time to time," the "Roots and Wings" singer shared.

Decker said that the ability to grow a baby is a beautiful superpower, but it comes at a cost.

"I don’t want to sound like I’m complaining one bit but I am a human being and sometimes the loose skin does make me a little insecure and make me wonder if I’m still sexy to Eric or if people are looking at my stomach when I’m in a bikini which I’m sure sounds silly but it’s just me being in my head sometimes,” Decker said.

