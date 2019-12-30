Jessie James Decker reveals husband Eric Decker is ready for another child: ‘He’s getting baby fever again’

Jessie James Decker wants husband Eric Decker to slow it on down.

The country singer revealed on Monday that the former NFL wide receiver is quickly developing the urge to have another baby. However, the pair seem to be at odds with the idea as she isn’t quite yet ready to be a mother again.

“He told me on the plane … that he is really getting baby fever again,” Decker, 31, told Us Weekly on Monday, “I’m like, ‘You are out of your darn mind. You just need to pump the brakes a little bit. Like, we need to chill.’”

Although the pair already share daughter Vivianne, 5; son Eric, 4; and son Forrest, 21 months, the “Girl On the Coast” songstress said she is having a blast with parenthood, adding that “having babies just changes everything.”

“It makes everything more fun. I absolutely love having kids,” Decker added.

Just seven months ago in May, Decker told the outlet her husband, 32, had been begging her to have another child.

“He wants another for sure,” she said at the time. “I’m like, ‘Give me just a moment, give me a second!’”

She explained that Eric’s mention of adding another baby to their brood came during a time when the family was moving and had an abundance of baby equipment strewn about.

“Because we’re moving, we have all of these baby things that we’re finding, like baby girl stuff, baby boy stuff, all the bottles, breast pumps," said Decker. "I was like, ‘Oh, we can just donate those things or just give them to my sister because I’m sure she’s going to have more babies eventually.'"

“[Eric] was like, ‘I don’t think we’re ready to give those away yet!’" she continued. "I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Let’s talk about it,’ and I’m like, ‘No!’”

In February, Decker got candid about the couple’s sex life in an interview with Fox News, telling us that since Eric is retired now, they can be a little more “spontaneous” in the bedroom. She also kept the possibility open on having another kid with the former speedster.

“I would say never say never,” she said. “We’re not against it and we’re not planning it either. I think if it were to happen naturally, another baby is always a blessing, but as of right now we are very happy with baby Forrest.”