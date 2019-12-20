Singer Jessie J reassures fans she's 'happy' after breakup with Channing Tatum

Jessie J took to social media to speak directly to her fans after news broke on Thursday that she and boyfriend Channing Tatum broke up.

The popstar, 31, posted a short video on Instagram and captioned it "Happy." In the clip, Jessie showed off her fit physique in a black skintight leotard and sheer shirt knotted at her waist before taking the stage to perform in Amsterdam.

"Last show of the decade for me last night," she wrote in a separate post. "To say I’m grateful to still do what I love is an understatement. When I think about what I have been through, what I have achieved and how you have all rocked with me in the past 10 years. Woof. Tears."

Jessie and Tatum dated for a year before ending things last month, according to a report from Us Weekly.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source revealed. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan. The pair, who share 6-year-old daughter Everly, announced their split in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage.

Six months later, it was rumored that Tatum began dating the “Price Tag” singer before he made the relationship Instagram official.

Dewan -- who is currently expecting a child with current boyfriend Steve Kazee -- admitted she was initially caught off-guard when she found out Tatum was moving on from her with Jessie J.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face -- and over the internet, as it was happening,” Dewan, 39, wrote in her book, “Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.”

