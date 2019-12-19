Channing Tatum, Jessie J split after a year of dating: report

Channing Tatum is single once again.

The “21 Jump Street” star, 39, and Jessie J, 31, have split up after dating for more than a year, according to a new report.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan. The pair, who share 6-year-old daughter Everly, announced their split in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage.

Six months later, it was rumored that Tatum began dating the “Price Tag” singer before he made the relationship Instagram official.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he captioned a photo of Jessie J as she sang in front of hundreds of fans in London.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly of the pair's romance: “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

Dewan -- who is currently expecting a child with current boyfriend Steve Kazee -- admitted she was initially caught off-guard when she found out Tatum was moving on from her with Jessie J.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face -- and over the internet, as it was happening,” Dewan, 39, wrote in her book, “Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day.”

Dewan said she was alone on a plane when she heard the news, and that "choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult."

Jessie J’s reps did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. A rep for Channing Tatum said that they cannot provide any comments at this time.