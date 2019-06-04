Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Jessie J tight-lipped on Channing Tatum relationship, says 'everyone deserves happiness'

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Jessie J had a coy response when probed about her relationship with Channing Tatum.

Speaking on the British TV show “Lorraine” on Monday, the singer, 31, initially appeared reluctant to discuss the topic.

The “Bang Bang” singer responded with “no comment,” per E! News, but later opened up a bit more when asked if she was “in love” and “happy” by correspondent Dan Wootton.

Jessie J responded that she’s “just very content,” according to the publication.

CHANNING TATUM DROOLS OVER GIRLFRIEND JESSIE J'S BIKINI SNAP

“It’s great to see you so happy,” Wootton reportedly added.

“Thanks. Everyone deserves happiness, right?” Jessie J said when asked about her relationship with actor Channing Tatum.

Tatum and Jessie J, 31, have been dating since last October.

CHANNING TATUM LEAVES FLIRTY COMMENT ON JESSIE J’S INSTAGRAM POST

They went public a month later when Tatum gushed about Jessie's performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Instagram.

"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he captioned the photo at the time.

Since then, the pair have openly flirted with one another on social media.

In March, Tatum called Jessie J "the hottest Instagram food model in the game right now" after she posed makeup-free in a black bikini with a black mesh cover-up next to several plates of snacks. Then, in May, the actor posted a flirty comment in response to the singer’s now-deleted post on the photo-sharing platform.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.