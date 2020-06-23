Jessica Mulroney’s husband steps down from CTV’s ETalk amid ‘white privilege’ scandal

Jessica Mulroney’s husband Ben Mulroney is stepping down as anchor of CTV’s ETalk amid his wife’s “white privilege” scandal.

The 44-year-old announced the decision during Monday’s episode of ETalk.

“I want to take a moment to speak to you about the situation surrounding my wife Jessica and the next steps I will be taking with Bell Media,” he said. “I love my wife. However, it is not my place to speak for her, and today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-black racism, as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots.”

Ben also shared that doing so means “acknowledging here today that my privilege has benefitted me greatly.”

“And while I have certainly worked hard to build my career, I know the systemic racism and injustice helps people like me and harms those who aren’t like me — often in ways that are invisible to us,” he continued. “This needs to change."

JESSICA MULRONEY 'STEPS AWAY' FROM CHARITY AFTER 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' BLOGGER SCANDAL

MEGHAN MARKLE IS 'ABSOLUTELY MORTIFIED' BY PAL JESSICA MULRONEY'S 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' CONTROVERSY: REPORT

“Last Saturday –­ he continued –­ I watched on CTV as my colleagues led a national conversation about how we can take action against systemic racism. And that conversation showed me more than ever, we need more black voices, more indigenous voices, more people of color in the media as well as every other profession.

“And that is why I have decided to immediately step away from my role as anchor at ETalk to create space for a new perspective and a new voice. It is my hope that the new anchor is black, indigenous or a person of color who can use this important platform to inspire, lead and make change.”

The son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will continue to contribute to ETalk by hosting red carpets and “taking on other special projects here at Bell Media.” People magazine noted he will continue to host CTV’s “Your Morning.”

Bell Media Studios vice president Nanci MacLean said in a statement that the company is “proud of Ben for his decision” to step down. She also stressed Bell Media Studios is “committed to diversity in front of and behind the camera.”

MEGHAN MARKLE IS 'ABSOLUTELY MORTIFIED' BY PAL JESSICA MULRONEY'S 'WHITE PRIVILEGE' CONTROVERSY: REPORT

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FRIEND JESSICA MULRONEY APOLOGIZES AFTER SASHA EXETER CALLS HER OUT ON HER 'WHITE PRIVILEGE'

MacLean added that the company “will now begin the process of confirming a new anchor at ETalk in the next few weeks.”

Prior to the announcement, Mulroney stepped down from the charity she founded with her sisters-in-law.

The stylist, who is known for being a close friend of Meghan Markle’s, founded The Shoebox Project in 2011 with Caroline, Vanessa and Katy Mulroney.

The organization collects and distributes shoeboxes filled with good and essential items for homeless and at-risk women in Canada and the United States.

The Shoebox Protect revealed in a statement on social media: “Jessica Mulroney is a founding member of The Shoebox Project and she has dedicated herself to its growth and success over the years, for which we are very grateful."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'ARE UNITED' TO SUPPORT THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT, SOURCE SAYS

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS ‘GEORGE FLOYD’S LIFE MATTERED,’ IN GRADUATION SPEECH TO HER LA HIGH SCHOOL

“In light of recent events, the charity supports Jessica’s decision to step away from the Board of Directors," it added.

Mulroney recently found herself at the center of controversy after her feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter was made public.

Exeter showed screenshots of Mulroney allegedly threatening to sue her, in addition to referencing her friendship with Markle. Mulroney and Markle, 38, reportedly met and became fast friends while the former American actress was living in Canada and filming "Suits."

In a nearly 12-minute video, Exeter revealed that she had shared a "generic" call to action on her Instagram Story in light of recent protests, claiming that Mulroney "took offense" to the message.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," said the blogger.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY: DRONE REPORTS 'MORE PREVALENT' NEAR LA AREA WHERE SUSSEXES LIVE, SOURCE SAYS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SEND CHARITY A THANK-YOU LETTER FOR DISTRIBUTING MEALS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Exeter stressed that she wasn't calling Mulroney a racist, but said that "she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."

"And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," said Exeter, calling the incident a display of "textbook white privilege."

"For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind," the blogger continued. “The goal here is genuine, transformative change ― not optical and performative bulls--t. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text."

Mulroney issued an apology in the comments of the video.

"You are right when you say 'this s--t needs to stop,'" wrote Mulroney, per People. "As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused."

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S CHARITY APPLICATION DENIED FOR BEING 'TOO BROAD' AND UNSIGNED, DOCS REVEAL

PRINCE HARRY REVEALS FEARS OF PROVIDING SON ARCHIE A FUTURE HE 'DESERVES'

After the public apology, Exeter shared a screenshot of a direct message that she received from Mulroney, which contained the threat of a lawsuit.

“Liable [sic] suit. Good luck,” Mulroney wrote.

Then on Thursday, Mulroney shared a statement of her own on the matter.

"As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement," she wrote on Instagram. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

As a result of the controversy, Mulroney's "I Do, Redo" was pulled from CTV and "Good Morning America" confirmed she would no longer appear as one of its fashion contributors.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.