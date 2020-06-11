Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are united' to support the Black Lives Matter movement, source says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly gearing up to get more publicly involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sources close to the couple told Vanity Fair correspondent and royal author, Katie Nicholl, on Thursday that the pair are already speaking with community leaders and activists about their plans to make public some of the work they have been doing behind the scenes.

The insiders shared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are committed to taking action and are in the process of working with several organizations to determine how they can further put a spotlight on the movement that is gathering support around the world.

The former American actress, 38, and the British prince, 35, have kept a low profile during the past 10 weeks in Los Angeles supporting their various charities while in lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, Nicholl noted the couple plan to shift much of their focus to organizations dedicated to racial justice.

“This scenario has weighed heavily on them both and is taking up a lot of their time and energy,” a source close to the couple told Nicholl. “Expect to see a shift of their focus onto the campaign over the coming days and weeks.”

“The conversations they are having are private, but they plan to make public some of their ongoing discussions and the work they have been doing behind the scenes,” the source continued. “At the moment it’s a learning exercise so that they can work out how to help. They’re taking advice from lots of organizations. This is something they both care about and it’s something that really matters to them.”

The movement has particularly resonated with Markle, who has previously spoken out about the challenges she has faced over the years as a biracial woman.

During her royal tour of South Africa last year, the former “Suits” star announced: “On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband, as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister.”

Last week, Markle recorded a video message for graduates of the Immaculate Heart School, her alma mater, where she addressed the current protests over the death of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old African America’s death on Memorial Day has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations calling for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudice.

“I wasn’t sure what I could say to you,” said Markle, who admitted she was nervous. “I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is nothing.”

The source told Nicholl that Harry is determined to be by Markle’s side.

“They come to this from different perspectives, but they are united in wanting to do something,” said the insider. “Meghan particularly felt that she couldn’t just sit back and watch this without saying or doing anything. This has weighed very heavily on her and she wants to get involved. She has a platform and she wants to use it for good.”

According to the outlet, Markle is the only member of the British royal family who has spoken out about the protests.

“There will always be online bigots and racists, but Meghan isn’t dwelling on the negative,” said the source. “This is about wanting to help and trying to work out how best to do so.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.