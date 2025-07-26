Jessica Alba turns heads in sizzling bikini photos as romance rumors swirl with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Alba is embracing her single life with confidence.

The "Honey" star showed off her bikini body as she soaked up the sun in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Alba, 44, flaunted her toned physique in a series of tropical getaway photos. In the first snap, she sported a chic light pink bikini paired with a loose matching beach cover-up. She completed her summer look with several silver jewelry pieces.

In her next head-turning swimsuit photos, Alba donned a brown and white swimsuit set and accessorized with brown sunglasses.

She posed in front of palm leaves and was photographed relaxing by the pool.

"A dreamy few days at one of my favorite places," Alba wrote in her Instagram caption, tagging Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection.

The "Sin City" actress continued her carefree vacation, as she slipped into a cheeky brown bikini while putting her fit physique on display.

Alba was all smiles as she lounged on a boat and posed with the picturesque background.

Alba also shared quotes and other highlights from her holiday.

"One of the healthiest habits to learn: Focus on flowing, not forcing," one text read.

She snapped photos of her meals poolside, while she sipped on drinks and captured the boat sails with sunny blue skies.

Alba appeared to have a spiritual moment with card readings and crystals posted on her vacation photo series.

Her tropical retreat comes days after she was spotted boarding a plane headed back to Los Angeles from Cancun with "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Danny Ramirez, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the two spent time together in the sun-soaked town.

The "Fantastic Four" actress appeared to be enjoying a carefree summer following her divorce filing from longtime husband Cash Warren. Months after ending her 16-year marriage, Alba is reportedly embracing the single life.

Alba has been spotted out and about, but she’s not tied to anyone romantically, sources told People.

"She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again," a source shared. "She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now."

The Honest Company founder announced her split from Warren in January after nearly two decades together.

Alba and Warren share three young children together: Honor, Haven and Hayes.