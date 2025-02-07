Jessica Alba, Cash Warren file for divorce after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren filed paperwork to end their marriage after 16 years.

The "Honey" actress submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage with minor children in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Friday.

In the divorce filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, Alba cited irreconcilable differences and listed Dec. 27, 2024, as the date of separation.

JESSICA ALBA, CASH WARREN SPLIT AFTER 16 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The pair requested joint custody for their three children — Honor, 16; Haven, 13; and Hayes, 7.

As of Thursday's market close, Alba's company, The Honest Company, was valued at approximately $623 million. It is unclear if the former couple had a prenup.

A representative for Alba did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Their divorce filing comes after Alba took to social media last month to announce their split.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she concluded. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

JESSICA ALBA'S HUSBAND ADMITTED THEY HAD A BREAK-UP OVER JEALOUSY ISSUES

Alba and Warren met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008.

In 2023, during an episode of the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast, Warren, a film producer, admitted that they had briefly separated four years into their relationship.

Warren said when he and Alba first started dating, he was "really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys."

"It just wasn’t making me feel good," he said at the time. "I was always a pretty confident person… And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time."

Warren added that he felt like he was "turning into an a--hole."

"We broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together — I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way," he said.

In 2021, Alba opened up about the struggles she also faced in her marriage.

"It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years," Alba said during an interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, "Before, During and After Baby." "But then after that, you become roommates."

In May 2024, Alba marked the former couple's 16th wedding anniversary with a special shoutout to Warren.

"16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary Cash Warren," she wrote in part, alongside a carousel of family photos. "I’m proud of us for making it this far…"

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.