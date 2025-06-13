Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts toned physique during sun-soaked Los Cabos vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alessandra Ambrosio is making waves in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel turned heads as she flaunted her fit figure in a cheeky bikini while soaking up the sun.

"Beautiful days well spent in paradise," Ambrosio, 44, posted on Instagram, with a carousel of her beach getaway.

In the series of sizzling snaps, the Brazilian supermodel posed on a luxurious beach, putting her toned physique on full display.

The first photo showed Ambrosio lying next to crystal blue water wearing a tiny white bikini with a matching mini sarong cover-up. She topped off her look with a sun hat and sunglasses.

In a carefree video, the supermodel frolicked on the beach, all smiles in a two-piece swimsuit.

Ambrosio's sun-kissed skin stole the show while she basked in the golden rays throughout her vacation photos.

In another bikini snap, she wore a light blue bikini and accessorized with gold-chained necklaces as her beach-waved hair blew in the wind. She was seen enjoying an infinity pool during her Los Cabos travels.

The supermodel was also spotted in an olive green maxi dress with a sheer design in the middle to show off her toned abs. Waves crashed on rocks in the background as she posed in front of the ocean.

Ambrosio featured several photos with her boyfriend, Buck Palmer, on her holiday in the sun.

She went Instagram official with Palmer in December 2024.

In 2020, Ambrosio spoke to Fox News about how anyone can accomplish fitness goals at home when gyms were closed during the pandemic.



"It's OK to lack motivation during this time – we are all feeling it – but it is important to make some time for ourselves, and working out is a great way to center yourself and stay fit," she said at the time.

According to Ambrosio, one of her go-to workouts is yoga.

"I love to do yoga as it centers me and also, at the same time, keeps me in shape," she explained. "Since there is a lot to do around the house, sometimes I don't have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes."

The model admitted that while she’s committed to eating clean on most days, she’s made a few exceptions.

"I have always eaten healthy, and that has not changed during the quarantine. I try to eat fresh, organic fruits and vegetables. But since I had multiple birthdays during this time, there is an occasional piece of cake incorporated in my diet," she said.