Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts toned physique during sun-soaked Los Cabos vacation

Former Victoria's Secret model shows off multiple bikini looks while on holiday with boyfriend Buck Palmer

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
SI Swimsuit model embraces aging naturally without cosmetic procedures Video

SI Swimsuit model embraces aging naturally without cosmetic procedures

Kim Alexis, who was photographed for over 500 magazine covers and appeared on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit six times, details her journey to ‘aging gracefully.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alessandra Ambrosio is making waves in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel turned heads as she flaunted her fit figure in a cheeky bikini while soaking up the sun.

"Beautiful days well spent in paradise," Ambrosio, 44, posted on Instagram, with a carousel of her beach getaway. 

HEIDI KLUM SIZZLES POOLSIDE IN BIKINI PHOTO SHOOT AS SHE CELEBRATES HER 52ND BIRTHDAY

Alessandra Ambrosio poses in bikini photos

The former Victoria's Secret Angel turned heads, flaunting her fit figure in a cheeky bikini while soaking up the sun. (Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram)

In the series of sizzling snaps, the Brazilian supermodel posed on a luxurious beach, putting her toned physique on full display. 

The first photo showed Ambrosio lying next to crystal blue water wearing a tiny white bikini with a matching mini sarong cover-up. She topped off her look with a sun hat and sunglasses. 

In a carefree video, the supermodel frolicked on the beach, all smiles in a two-piece swimsuit. 

Ambrosio's sun-kissed skin stole the show while she basked in the golden rays throughout her vacation photos. 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio began modeling for Victoria's Secret in 2000. (Associated Press)

In another bikini snap, she wore a light blue bikini and accessorized with gold-chained necklaces as her beach-waved hair blew in the wind. She was seen enjoying an infinity pool during her Los Cabos travels. 

The supermodel was also spotted in an olive green maxi dress with a sheer design in the middle to show off her toned abs. Waves crashed on rocks in the background as she posed in front of the ocean. 

Alessandra Ambrosio on beach

Alessandra Ambrosio's boyfriend, jewelry designer Buck Palmer, accompanied her on her trip. (Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram)

Ambrosio featured several photos with her boyfriend, Buck Palmer, on her holiday in the sun. 

SUPERMODEL ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO UNVEILS HER TONED ABS IN NEON-GREEN BIKINI DURING BEACH OUTING

She went Instagram official with Palmer in December 2024. 

In 2020, Ambrosio spoke to Fox News about how anyone can accomplish fitness goals at home when gyms were closed during the pandemic.

"It's OK to lack motivation during this time – we are all feeling it – but it is important to make some time for ourselves, and working out is a great way to center yourself and stay fit," she said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio previously told Fox News Digital she eats healthy and does yoga as part of her fitness routine. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to Ambrosio, one of her go-to workouts is yoga.

"I love to do yoga as it centers me and also, at the same time, keeps me in shape," she explained. "Since there is a lot to do around the house, sometimes I don't have much time to work out, in which case I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The model admitted that while she’s committed to eating clean on most days, she’s made a few exceptions.

"I have always eaten healthy, and that has not changed during the quarantine. I try to eat fresh, organic fruits and vegetables. But since I had multiple birthdays during this time, there is an occasional piece of cake incorporated in my diet," she said.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending