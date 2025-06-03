Jessica Alba embraces self-care and summer vibes in bikini photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessica Alba is all about bikinis and "self-care."

The 44-year-old actress and businesswoman shared a series of photos on her Instagram, many of which feature her lounging poolside in her bikini, accompanied by uplifting messages for the coming month.

"Channeling chill - breathwork - friendship and selfcare," she captioned the carousel of photos.

In one of the photos, the actress is poolside and flashes a peace sign in a light brown and white printed bikini, which she paired with sunglasses, a sunhat and a necklace. She also included a shot of her in the water and a few outside with her friend.

Other photos show her in an animal-print one-piece strapless swimsuit, which she paired with a white robe and a face mask. In additional photos, she wore a face mask and a one-piece swimsuit while relaxing in a sauna.

Between photos of her in swimsuits are inspirational messages and photos of light and dark leopards.

"Joy in June. Upgrades in June. Nourishments in June. Excellence in June," one of the quotes said. Another said, "June goal: Befriend the present moment because that is where you access the deepest joy, healing, love, and wisdom."

The post also included photos of her hanging out with her girl squad around an outdoor fireplace and engaging in various forms of self-care together.

In an interview with People magazine in June 2024, Alba opened up about what it was like in the early days of her career and why she felt she was in survival mode when it came to picking her roles.

"You're not always taking the roles that are the best," she said. "You're just taking roles to survive, which teaches grit and perseverance, but I do wish I would've had the skill set and the wherewithal to write and to know about writing and directing and producing earlier in my career."

She said her experience as a young actress in Hollywood gave her a better understanding of how to support her children if they decide to enter the entertainment industry when they get older.

Alba shares three children with her ex-husband, Cash Warren — Honor, 16, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6.

She said she tried "not to have too strong opinions one way or another" when it comes to her kids following in her footsteps, saying, "If you tell your kid anything, they're going to do the opposite, right?"

The actress and her ex-husband filed for divorce in February after 16 years of marriage.