Jessica Alba, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor spend time in Cancun as she embraces single life: report

Jessica Alba appears to be enjoying her summer after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Cash Warren.

Alba, 44, sparked romance rumors after she was spotted boarding a plane headed back to Los Angeles from Cancun with "Captain America" star Danny Ramirez, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the two spent time together in the sun-soaked town.

Despite the reported quick getaway, sources told People magazine that Alba isn't dating anyone seriously, and is instead relishing in her new role as a single woman months after the "Honey" actress petitioned a Los Angeles court to end her 16-year marriage.

In video obtained by TMZ, Ramirez, 32, and the "Fantastic Four" actress both attempted to go incognito by wearing snapback hats as they left Mexico for L.A. on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival in the City of Angels, Alba and Ramirez walked closely together as they were escorted through a private terminal by a security guard.

Alba and Ramirez's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Ramirez portrayed Lt. Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia in "Top Gun: Maverick," and played Falcon in "Captain America: Brave New World."

He'll reprise his Marvel character for "Avengers: Doomsday," which also stars Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth.

Alba has reportedly been on a few dates since announcing her split from Warren in February, insiders told People.

"She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again," sources said.

"She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now."

The mother-of-three is "excited" to dive back into work, and will soon begin filming "The Mark" in Australia with Orlando Bloom, who recently ended his engagement with Katy Perry.

"She’s in a great place. She’s excited to get back to filming. She’s doing what she loves and keeping her circle tight," the source told People.

In January, the Honest Co. founder announced her split from Warren after 20 years together.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote on Instagram.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

She added, "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Alba and Warren met on the set of "Fantastic Four" in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008.

In the divorce petition filed in February and obtained by Fox News Digital, the pair requested joint custody of their three children — Honor, 16; Haven, 13; and Hayes, 7.