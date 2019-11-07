'Counting On' star Jessa Duggar says 2-year-old son Henry has speech delays

Jessa Duggar Seewald opened up about son Henry’s developmental progress and has revealed that he is experiencing speech delays.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Counting On,” the Seewalds paid a visit to an ear, nose and throat doctor to check on Henry’s hearing amid the toddler’s communication struggles.

Noting her son’s speech delays, the couple stated, “We realized, probably since he was about 18 months old, that he wasn’t communicating like his older brother did at that age, or like other kids his age."

“We realize that each kid develops at their own pace, but he’s not been really catching on,” Seewald said. “He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the times it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing.”

The mother of three noted that while she stresses over Henry’s speech delay, husband Ben helps keep her in check.

“I feel like especially as a mom, it’s easier for me to kind of stress out, like, ‘Oh no, he’s delayed. What’s wrong with him?’” Seewald said. “And Ben is a little more levelheaded, like, ‘It’ll be OK, we’ll figure it out.’”

The couple received good news when doctors revealed that Henry’s hearing and development was just fine.

“We were very happy to hear that Henry’s hearing is not an issue,” Seewald stated. “His hearing is perfect. Developmentally, he’s not behind, he’s on track with where he should be. It just seems to be a speech issue.”

The doctor then advised that the toddler should see a speech expert to remedy the issue.

“We know that between [ages] two and three is a very important time in their development as far as speech goes,” said the specialist. “This is the time to probably really focus on getting that development going and really jump-starting it.”

The couple are also parents to four-year-old son Spurgeon and five-month-old daughter Ivy.