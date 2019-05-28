Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald announce birth of third child with adorable photo: 'We’re so grateful to God'

Jessa Seewald, formerly Duggar, gave birth to her third child on Sunday.

The 26-year-old “Counting On” star and her husband Ben Seewald posted a statement about their daughter’s birth on the Duggar family website on Tuesday. They also posted a picture of their daughter on Instagram.

Ivy Jane Seewald was born at home on Sunday evening, according to their statement.

“We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans!’” they wrote. “After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 p.m.”

“Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

Ivy reportedly weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces, which her parents said was small compared to their two other children — who were born weighing almost 9 and 10 pounds.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” her parents wrote.

“We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!” the statement concluded.

Jessa and Ben already have a 3-year-old son, Spurgeon, and a 2-year-old son, Henry.

They announced Jessa’s third pregnancy on Instagram in early January.

She wrote, in part: “Happy news from the Seewald family! Baby #3 is on the way!”