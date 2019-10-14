Angelina Pivarnick on JWOWW, 'Jersey Shore' flirting scandal: 'I believe in being strong'

Angelina Pivarnick has been caught in the "Jersey Shore" sandstorm that is Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s relationship with Zack Carpinello, but that’s not stopping her from pushing forward.

On Sunday, the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star took to Instagram to discuss the importance of being strong amid personal turmoil. The Instagram shot featured the star posing seductively in a black lingerie bodysuit, while showing off a tattoo on her right leg.

Pivarnick quoted actress Audrey Hepburn in the caption, stating, "I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong," she captioned the pic. "I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls.. I believe tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.”

Pivarnick posted the picture in light of a scene on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” that showed her and JWOWW’s now ex-boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, engaging in intimate, physical contact. In the scene, Carpinello, a professional wrestler, grabbed Pivarnick’s waist and butt while his then-girlfriend was passed out.

Pivarnick eventually disabled comments on the post.

JWOWW took to Instagram to vent her frustrations about the entire scenario. “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” said the “Jersey Shore” star. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naïve, probably laughed at and made into a story line (sic) that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels.”

Carpinello also chimed in on the situation via Instagram. In his post, he wrote, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else." He further added, "This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”