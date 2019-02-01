'Jersey Shore' star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's estranged husband fires back after abuse claims

After “Jersey Shore” star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley posted a lengthy note about her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, of domestic abuse, he’s firing back to call the allegations “erroneous.”

As previously reported, Farley, 32, posted a note on her website deriding the man she filed for divorce from in September and sharing videos that allegedly show him throwing her to the ground.

"You have spit at me. You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you come at me," she wrote. "You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me."

The following day, Mathews took to his own Instagram for a lengthy video in which he refutes his estranged wife’s claims, noting that he was supposed to read a prepared speech by his attorneys but opted to “shoot from the hip” instead.

"Things were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it," he says in the video.

"We're going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it," Mathews continues. "We've proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and will do it again. I will attach the documents so you can see that. This is just the early stages of this."

He goes on to note that he believes the truth is on his side and condemns the “Jersey Shore” star as a serial liar with a “deeply rooted history” of playing the victim.

Farley issued a response to Mathew’s video by way of a statement through her attorneys to Entertainment Tonight.

“The accusations in the letter produced by Mr. Mathew’s counsel to the court lack merit, foundation and basis. They are laced with false statements and voluminous efforts to further intimidate and bully a young mother: a survivor of domestic abuse," the statement reads. "Moreover, they are a transparent and desperate ploy to deflect away from the hard, cold facts, none of which appear to have been responded to."