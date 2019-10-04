'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro tazed, arrested on charges of felony domestic violence

"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for felony domestic violence after a physical altercation with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, Fox News has learned.

Ortiz-Magro was booked on a kidnapping charge, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News. The reality star made bail, which was set at $100,000.

The LAPD previously told Fox News that the 33-year-old was arrested early Friday, after officers responded to a battery call.

"Multiple 911 calls from neighbors came in before 3 a.m. reporting a woman who was running down the street in the 3700 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive near the intersection of Mulholland Drive and the 170 Freeway," reported FOX 11.

"The callers reported that the woman was screaming for help and said that someone took her baby girl," FOX 11 continued. "One witness stated a woman came to her door and saw a shirtless man attack her, police said."

When they arrived on the scene, they found the suspect and victim involved in a physical altercation, police said.

The reality star has been seen in Los Angeles in recent days with sometime-girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. Police, however, did not identify who else was involved in the incident.

Officers used a stun gun on the suspect, who was not being cooperative, according to the public information officer at LAPD. Per FOX 11, Ortiz-Magro was then handcuffed and taken away in an ambulance to a hospital to be evaluated before being released and taken into police custody.

The woman -- identified as Harley by FOX 11 -- suffered minor injuries including cuts and abrasions during the dispute, reported the local news outlet.

The couple's 18-month-old child, Ariana Sky, was also at the scene but was unharmed. LAPD did not know her whereabouts after the incident and confirmed that Child Protective Services was not involved.

A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had a tumultuous relationship, with a history of domestic violence.

Harley, 31, was arrested earlier this year and charged for domestic violence.

Misdemeanor domestic battery charges against Harley in 2016 and 2018 were dismissed, records show.

The Associated Press contributed this report.