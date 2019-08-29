Alex Trebek is 'back in action' after finishing chemo: 'I'm on the mend'

Alex Trebek announced he is "back in action" after finishing chemotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer.

The longtime "Jeopardy" host made the announcement in a video posted to the game show's Twitter page on Thursday.

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is over," Trebek shared. "I'm on the mend and that is all I can say right now."

The 79-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said in a video at the time. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Taking a lighter note, Trebek then quipped that he'd have to recover in order to fulfill his hosting duties.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years!" he said. "So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."

Trebek updated his fans about his ongoing battle with cancer in May, sharing with People that his doctors were shocked at how well his tumors were responding to his chemotherapy treatment.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he said at the time. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory… some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Trebek revealed that he cried “happy tears” when he learned that the treatment was working after struggling with it for weeks. He noted that he believes he has a distinct edge over the average person battling the disease.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed toward me and their prayers,” he shared. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

He continued: “I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayers, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”