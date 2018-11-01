‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek renews contract through 2022 after hinting at retirement

Alex Trebek will be hosting “Jeopardy!” until at least 2022.

Trebek, along with “Wheel of Fortune” hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White, renewed their contracts with Sony Pictures Television to continue their roles in the popular game shows through the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Deadline reported.

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are simply the best. Night after night, they seamlessly entertain generations of fans on two of the most beloved television programs on air. We are thrilled that they’ll continue to do so through 2022,” Mike Hopkins, Sony Pictures Television chairman, said on Wednesday.

The news comes just months after the 78-year-old television personality hinted he may be stepping away from his hosting duties on “Jeopardy!” in the near future. Trebek, who has hosted the show since 1984, told “OBJECTified” in July there was more than a 50/50 chance he’ll be leaving in 2020, when his contract is up.

“Sure,” he responded when Harvey Levin asked if he can see life beyond “Jeopardy!”

Trebek even offered some suggestions on his replacement.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings – they should consider him,” Trebek said referring to Alex Faust.

As for a woman candidate, Trebek said: “There is an attorney, Laura Coates. She’s African-American and she appears some of the cable news shows from time to time.”

“Jeopardy!” — the top-rated quiz show on television that rakes in 24 million weekly viewers — is currently in its 35th season on the air, Deadline reported.

