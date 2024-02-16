Jennifer Lopez warns Ben Affleck is off limits, telling anyone who flirts with him to 'step all the way off'

Jennifer Lopez wants Ben Affleck all to herself.

During a recent appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," the singer played a game called "This Is Me… Now or Then," in which Lopez would be given a prompt and decide whether it applied to who she is today or who she was in the past.

One of the prompts host Hoda Kotb brought up was "gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other." Lopez immediately held up the paddle saying "now," while giving the camera a look, implying it was the obvious answer.

"Don’t play with me. Do not play with me," she added before saying, "First of all, I’m a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and lady-like way to step all the way off."

The "Dance Again" singer was on the show to promote her new movie, "This Is Me… Now." The movie musical tells the fictional version of real-life events which led Lopez to write her new album, also called "This Is Me… Now," which is a response to her 2002 album, "This Is Me… Then."

Her character in the movie is a hopeless romantic who thinks she has found love with each new boyfriend, only to have her heart broken each time. Lopez shared that Affleck inspired her to pursue both the film and the album.

"I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things. Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are,’" she told People in February.

While Lopez has appeared in a number of films in recent years, including "Marry Me," "Shotgun Wedding" and "The Mother," she hadn't released an album in 10 years.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Lopez admitted she "hadn’t been inspired to really go into the studio and write a whole album" in a number of years.

"So, to actually get inspiration was the kind of gift, the exciting thing, and wanting to go in there. And yes, I was nervous at first, but I went in there on the first day and I said, ‘This is the mission,’" she told the outlet. "We made ‘This Is Me… Then’ 20 years ago, and we’re going to make ‘This Is Me… Now.’ This miracle has happened, a second chance. And I’d love to capture this moment in time the way that album captured that moment in time."

Most recently, Lopez starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin' Donuts, along with Affleck, Matt Damon, former NFL great Tom Brady and rapper Fat Joe.

In an earlier moment of the interview, Kotb asked Lopez if she expected the overwhelmingly positive response the commercial received from fans.

"No… I know that everything [Ben] does is great ... because he’s a brilliant director and writer ... when he came up with the whole thing it was … hilarious," she responded. "Matt [Damon] was amazing, and Tom [Brady] being in it, the fact they were all forming a boy band was so hilarious."

The couple first met and began dating in 2002 when they were filming the romantic comedy "Gigli," quickly getting engaged, before breaking up in 2004. Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner, while Lopez would marry singer Marc Anthony and was later engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Once they were both single again, Affleck and Lopez sparked romance rumors in April 2021. They confirmed their relationship in June 2021, when they were photographed kissing at a restaurant in Malibu, California. Affleck popped the question in April 2022, and the two were finally married later that year.