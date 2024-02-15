Ben Affleck's Super Bowl ad success surprised Jennifer Lopez: 'It was hilarious'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez scored once again with a successful Super Bowl ad.

However, the "Let’s Get Loud" singer was surprised that it received such a big reaction from fans.

"The other thing I got to say that a lot of people are talking about is that ridiculous Dunkin’ commercial that we love so much. . . . Did you know it was going to get all kinds of traction?" Today Show host Hoda Kotb asked Lopez.



"No," she replied during her appearance on the morning show. "I know that everything [Ben] does is great . . . because he’s a brilliant director and writer . . . when he came up with the whole thing it was . . . hilarious."

In the star-studded Super Bowl commercial, Affleck is seen presenting his project to his wife Lopez in a music studio, with the help of famous friends, including Matt Damon and Tom Brady.

"Matt was amazing, and Tom being in it, the fact they were all forming a boy band was so hilarious," Lopez added.

Fellow Bostonians, Damon and Brady, each wore matching orange and pink Dunkin' sweatsuits, with the phrase DunKings written across the chest. Affleck is then joined by his backup dancers as he introduces his boy band, saying, "What up! For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre. The DunKings!"

The Hollywood couple starred in the latest commercial for Dunkin' Donuts, along with a few other big names, including singer Jack Harlow.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer continued to detail the behind-the-scenes production of the popular Super Bowl ad.

"It was funny, because afterward we were in the studio, and I had all the people who worked on the album in the studio that day," she explained.

"[Ben] was like ‘I wanted it to be really real, bring everybody who made the record . . . ' so we’re in the studio and we literally started riffing… I’m going to release some of those clips of us making the Dunkin’ song."

Another Boston native, Mark Wahlberg, wondered why he didn’t get an invitation to be in the Super Bowl commercial.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the host asked, "You are from Boston. . . . Why aren’t you in that Dunkin’ Donuts commercial with Ben Affleck . . . Matt Damon and Tom Brady? What did you do?"

"You know, I was wondering the same thing," Wahlberg replied. "I have no idea."

"I’m from the wrong side of the tracks, I think. I’m trying to work my way into good graces, but very, very funny . . . hopefully they will give me the call one of these days. I’m still waiting patiently."

Lopez and Affleck’s Super Bowl commercial was released on the heels of the pop star’s announcement of "This Is Me ... Now The Tour," where she’ll perform in more than 30 cities across North America and kicks off in June.