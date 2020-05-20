Jennifer Lopez's workout selfie with 'masked' man in background sent fans into frenzy — explanation revealed

Jennifer Lopez recently sent social media into a frenzy, as she often does whenever she shares a snap of herself during an intense workout -- but this particular photo really threw fans for a loop.

Lopez posted the sultry mirror selfie Friday, and eagle-eyed sleuths noticed something amiss in the background of her image, which showed the 50-year-old superstar highlighting her svelte physique and toned upper body.

In the background of Lopez’s photo appeared an unidentified “masked” man who left many social media users scratching their heads.

"What's up with JLo's IG pic here? What's with the dude in the back? They keep deleting comments asking about him," one fan tweeted. Another fan asked: "Wtf is that... lol."

Other comments percolated about whether the mystery man was donning a face mask or if he simply had his hand placed over his mouth.

"So are we not going to talk about the person behind her holding their mouth?" one person wrote while another echoed the sentiment in the comments section of the Bronx beauty’s post, adding: "What’s with the man with his mouth covered in the back bedroom??!!" according to People magazine.

Now, amid the Internet confusion, a source close to Lopez is dispelling any notion of anything being out of place, including the anonymous male who is right where he should be.

“Jen and Alex’s gym is attached to their office space,” an insider told People on Wednesday. “When they have a Zoom meeting, they project it on to a big screen. You can see Alex’s arm in the photo (he’s wearing a blue shirt). The man in the photo was a business associate on Zoom (on the big screen) and his hand was covering his mouth. That is not a mask.”

Lopez has been hard at work motivating her fans to “challenge” themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic, and like many folks throughout the country, has been championing the nurses, doctors, and health care professionals on the front lines fighting the virus.

In the meantime, Lopez said that while the pandemic has stifled her wedding plans with her fiancé, baseball analyst and former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez, she’s enjoying the time she is spending at home with their blended family.

“I have to say, I’ve been so on the run for the past few years that it’s nice to be home," she told Ellen DeGeneres last month. “I had planned to take a little bit of time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and 'World of Dance' that I just finished filming a few weeks ago, so it’s been nice so far.”

Lopez and the ex-Yankee star got engaged while vacationing in March 2019 but have since been coy about the details surrounding their big day.