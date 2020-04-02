Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez appear to receive VIP treatment at Florida gym ahead of stay-at-home order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez appeared to use their star power to gain access to a closed gym in Florida before the state's stay-at-home order goes into effect.

The engaged couple was photographed exiting a gym in Miami on Wednesday afternoon — the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all residents to stay home beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez, 50, and her fiance, who is 44, donned workout gear as they exited the workout facility. Interestingly, the door the pair walked out of had a sign posted to it that read: "The gym is not open to the public. Stay Home. Stay Safe."

Lopez's toned body was on full display as she wore a red sports bra and patterned leggings for the outing. She carried a large water bottle with her as Rodgriguez donned an all-black outfit and headphones.

Lopez was greeted by her security guard, who wore a face mask and used wipes to clean off door handles and surfaces before the pair got into their SUV.

Just two weeks ago, Lopez shared a video clip of her son, Max, 12, goofing off at one of her properties while the blended family was in quarantine.

"We can't go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good..." Lopez wrote as her son delivered a sparkling water to Rodriguez by means of a hoverboard.

And this week, the "On the Floor" singer shared some motivation for her fans as the pandemic continues to claim the lives of thousands across the globe.

"You need to believe that you can do anything you want to do. We are truly #limitless...the only limits are the ones you put on yourself and create in your mind. #MondayMotivation," she captioned a video of her appearing on Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour.