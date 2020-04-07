Jennifer Lopez says coronavirus quarantine has affected her wedding plans: 'We have to wait and see'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It seems Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez won't be tying the knot anytime soon.

The 50-year-old music superstar revealed that being under coronavirus lockdown has affected their upcoming nuptials in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“It did affect it a little bit,” Lopez told the TV host on her show via webcam. “So, we’ll see what happens now… I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” the "Hustlers" star added. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

She and the former MLB star got engaged while on vacation in March 2019 but have been mum about the details surrounding the big day.

In the meantime, Lopez revealed that she's in her Miami home quarantining with the "whole family" which includes Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

The Super Bowl halftime show performer said she's been enjoying the break from her busy work schedule.

“I have to say, I’ve been so on the run for the past few years that it’s nice to be home” she admitted. “I had planned to take a little bit of time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and 'World of Dance' that I just finished filming a few weeks ago, so it’s been nice so far.”

But, like most people, she is getting a little stir crazy and jokes too much time in one place and she'll be ready to “jump off the edge of the roof.”

Now her days are filled with helping with homework, which she confessed it harder than she remembered when she was in school.

“I’m not a teacher,” Lopez said. “Also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It’s a new math … it’s crazy. So half the time I’m like ‘Ok, yeah, let’s look up that word what does that mean?’”