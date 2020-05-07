Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez postpone wedding over coronavirus concerns: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wedding bell blues for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The celebrity couple were set to marry this summer in Italy, but according to E! News, citing a source, the wedding has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

"They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice," the source said. "Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."

The insider said that Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, are still hoping to have the wedding of their dreams," and while they're considering new dates, the couple doesn't see the wedding happening any time "soon."

Lopez and Rodriguez's engagement was announced just over a year ago and they had been dating for two years before that.

On the one-year anniversary of their engagement, Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram celebrating the past year since getting engaged to the pop star. The heartfelt homage was set to "My Girl" by The Temptations.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes," he wrote.

"Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. .Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you," A-Rod concluded.