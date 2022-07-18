Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly planning 'bigger party' after surprise Las Vegas wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck have plans to host a "bigger party" to celebrate their surprise marriage with friends and family after saying "I do" in an early morning wedding in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 52-year-old actress, who also has a birthday this coming weekend, announced her marriage to Affleck in a newsletter post to subscribers, where she revealed they said their vows at The Little White Wedding Chapel just after midnight.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote of the intimate nuptials. The couple flew to Nevada on Saturday, obtained a marriage license, and whisked away to the popular Vegas Strip destination to say their vows and become husband and wife.

A source told People magazine that the couple now "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

The insider added: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly hosting a "massive bash" at a home he owns in Riceboro, Georgia, according to TMZ.

Affleck’s private property is situated across 87 acres, and the 6,000 square foot main mansion, and is designed to look like an old plantation house with 24-foot columns, shutters and a wrap-around porch.

The compound has three separate structures and is roughly one hour outside of Savannah on the exclusive Hampton Island Preserve.

Affleck reportedly purchased the property for $7 million in 2003 when he was first engaged to Lopez.

Ben and Jen first became engaged in 2002, and had plans to marry in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually called off their relationship by January 2004. They rekindled their romance in April 2021 and announced their engagement earlier this year.

On Sunday afternoon, Lopez wrote that their intimate wedding was "exactly what we wanted" as the couple smiled for pictures shared with her fans. Jennifer wore a strapless white dress with long lace sleeves, while Ben sported a classic white tuxedo for the ceremony.

"Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," she wrote. "Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

The "Hustlers" star wrote that they "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight" where her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian, appeared in the driver's seat from photos she shared of the pink Cadillac convertible "evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle.

"But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Lopez continued: "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

"They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she wrote.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

She signed off her post: "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. "

Court documents show the "Jenny from the Block" singer, listed as "Party 2," requested a "new name" on their marriage certificate filing, which was first received on Saturday, July 16 at the Clark County Clerk's Office.

Ben is listed as "Party 1" on the document, with his full name recorded as "Benjamin Geza Affleck."

The "Marry Me" star previously changed her name when she was married to singer Marc Anthony. Nearly six months after their divorce was finalized in 2014 — and three years after they had separated — Lopez dropped his surname, Muniz.

The couple does not have any children together, but share several children from previous relationships.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

She was also previously married to back up dancer Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa, which began in 1997 and ended in 1998.