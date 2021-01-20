Jennifer Lopez ripped for 'Let's Get Loud' reference during Biden inauguration

While Jennifer Lopez received a great deal of praise for her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, there was one moment that left viewers baffled.

The 51-year-old multihyphenate took to the stage to perform "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."

As her performance drew to a close, however, the star sang the words "Let's Get Lloud" -- a la her megahit of the same name -- before diving back into the ending of "This Land is Your Land."

The personal touch drew plenty of negative reactions from viewers -- many of whom suspected Lopez was using the inauguration to promote her brand.

"Nah I’m crying laughing at that let’s get loud lmfao," wrote a viewer on Twitter.

"I'm not over J. Lo screaming 'Let's get loud' in the middle of patriotic songs," another said.

"Jennifer just had to throw in one LETS GET LOUD in the middle of that melody," yet another wrote, adding a string of skull emojis.

A fourth noted: "Gaga dressed like a Hunger Games sponsor. J Lo worked "let’s get loud" into this land is your land. Everything about this is so extra."

"When J Lo threw in "let’s get loud" for 0 reason while singing," said a viewer.

Said another, "Miss JLO..........Let’s Get Loud? At the Inauguration?"

Another viewer constructed a silly joke on the matter.

".......grandpa aaron?" they wrote in the style of a two-way conversation. "Yes little ones? will you tell us about when jennifer lopez interpolated let’s get loud with this land is your land at the inauguration of the 46th president of the united states."

Lopez's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment

"Let's Get Loud," often regarded as one of Lopez's signature hits, was featured on her 1999 debut studio album, "On the 6." It was originally co-written by Gloria Estefan.

The song peaked at number 39 on the Billboard charts in 2000 and spent 4 weeks on the charts.

The tune made headlines nearly a year ago when Lopez performed it as a duet with her then-11-year-old daughter Emme during the Super Bowl halftime show.