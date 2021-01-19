Jennifer Lopez 'nervous' about performing at Biden-Harris inauguration, fiance Alex Rodriguez claims

She sure knows how to command an audience's attention, but Jennifer Lopez is apparently feeling a bit nervous about performing at Joe Biden's upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced last week that Lopez, 51, is included on the roster of musical artists for Wednesday's inauguration ceremony of Biden and Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Despite her mega performance at last year's Super Bowl LIV as a halftime performer, Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, suggested she knows the inauguration presents a big responsibility.

"To think in the span of 12 months she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, and now the inaugural. It's unbelievable!" Rodriguez said during his Monday appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" via Yahoo.

"And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility, and she wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. And you know, music and sports does that better than anything," the former MLB player added.

While Lopez's performance is confirmed, little is known about what song(s) she will sing. Rodriguez hinted to Fallon that she's got "something really cool" planned.

"So you're going to be surprised. You're going to love it," he said.

In addition to Lopez, Lady Gaga was tapped as Wednesday's performer of the National Anthem. Speaking to Fox News last week, the pop star's father, Joe Germanotta, shared he's "extremely proud" of his daughter.

"I hope everybody stays happy, safe and it's a calm day," Germanotta said, adding that he has "normal fears that a father would have any time my daughter performs."

Country singer Garth Brooks will also take the stage, the PIC announced on Monday. He joked it's likely he'll be "the only Republican at the ceremony."

Meanwhile, other inaugural traditions are scheduled to take place this week. One involves a primetime special airing on Jan. 20 titled "Celebrating America" to be hosted by Tom Hanks. Demi Lovato also confirmed she is "honored" to be joining.

PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement last week that this year's performers for the 59th Inaugural Ceremony "represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol."

"They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation," Allen continued.