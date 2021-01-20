Jennifer Lopez's inauguration performance receives high praise for her rendition of ‘This Land Is Your Land’

Jennifer Lopez made heads turn with her performance at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration ceremony.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced last week that the 51-year-old was included on the roster of musical artists for Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony of Biden and Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

Following Lady Gaga’s rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Wednesday, the entertainer performed a rendition of the beloved Woody Guthrie folk song "This Land Is Your Land." She also delivered the patriotic anthem "America the Beautiful." For the televised history-making performance, Lopez wore a white Chanel pantsuit.

Halfway through her performance, Lopez declared "justicia para todos!" or "justice for all!" followed by "let’s get loud!" a nod to her 1999 song. Additionally, she recited two lines of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

Lopez’s performance received high praise on Twitter.

"And the next President of the United States is, Jennifer Lopez," one user tweeted.

"Jennifer Lopez was amazing," another chimed. "I loved her performance of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America the Beautiful’ at #Inauguration Day."

"Damn, @JLO was amazing!!!" one agreed "I’d never thought I’d see the day she’s hit these high notes!!!!"

"Latinas for the win," wrote one user. "#JenniferLopez brings it home."

"Jennifer Lopez really came through today!" agreed another.

Despite her mega performance at last year's Super Bowl LIV as a halftime performer, Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, suggested she knows the inauguration presents a big responsibility.

"To think in the span of 12 months she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, and now the inaugural. It's unbelievable!" Rodriguez said during his Monday appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" via Yahoo.

"And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility, and she wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. And you know, music and sports does that better than anything," the former MLB player added.

While Lopez's performance is confirmed, little is known about what song(s) she will sing. Rodriguez hinted to Fallon that she's got "something really cool" planned.

"So you're going to be surprised. You're going to love it," he said.

PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement last week that this year's performers for the 59th Inaugural Ceremony "represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol."

"They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation," Allen shared.

