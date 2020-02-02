Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform hits during Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have taken the stage.

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show opened with Shakira and several backup dancers performing in red sparkling leotards before the singer, 43, picked up an electric guitar to perform "Empire."

Known for her dancing abilities, Shakira took a moment to prove that her hips don't lie before performing "Whenever, Wherever," adding a dance with a rope that she routinely did when on tour.

The songstress then launched into "I Like It" as Bad Bunny took the stage with her.

The performance included multiple Spanish-language songs, as the show was designed to be a celebration of Latino culture.

Of course, the crowd cheered loudly while Shakira performed "Hips Don't Lie" while crowd surfing.

Then came Lopez.

"Miami are you ready?" shouted Lopez, 50, before launching into "Jenny From the Block."

Lopez then stripped off her black leather bodysuit in favor of a revealing silver one. She performed pole dancing while singing "Waiting for Tonight."

J Blavin then joined the singer on stage for a performance of "Mi Gente"

Lopez's 11-year-old daughter then came on stage and lead a performance of "Let's Get Loud" alongside her mother, who donned a Puerto Rican flag made of feathers for the song.

Shakira then returned to the stage to perform "Waka Waka" with dancers dressed in gold.

"Muchas gracias!" said Shakira.

"Thank you so much!" concluded Lopez.