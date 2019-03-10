Ellen DeGeneres tells Jennifer Lopez she'll be her maid of honor in wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged to Alex Rodriguez for less than 24 hours and she already has people vying to be her maid of honor.

Lopez, 49, and Rodriguez, 43, announced Saturday they got engaged while they were on their romantic vacation in the Bahamas. The news sparked a slew of responses from fans and celebrities, including comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

“Yes. I’ll be your maid of honor,” DeGeneres commented on Lopez’s announcement on Instagram.

The “Get Right” singer also tagged DeGeneres in the post — most likely because the talk show host has been asking about the engagement for months.

In November, DeGeneres asked Lopez on “The Ellen Show” when she and Rodriguez were going to tie the knot. DeGeneres even tried tricking the "Second Act” star by saying the former Yankees player texted her saying he was going to propose to Lopez.

“You should [get married], because y’all seem very happy,” DeGeneres said. “I mean, it would be good to do for Christmas.”

Lopez agreed that she and Rodriguez, who she dated for more than two years, were happy, but said she didn’t know about an impending engagement.

The singer returned to “The Ellen Show” two months later, where DeGeneres reminded her “time is ticking” by gifting her a clock with the couple’s faces on it.

“Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary … This is a clock, and it’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose,” DeGeneres said. “Or you should propose.”

J. Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement by posting on social media the same photo of the singer’s hand with a massive diamond ring.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez has two daughters — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 — with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez also has two children, twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.