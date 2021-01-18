Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez slams claims she's gotten 'tons' of Botox, fillers in face

The singer/actress denied having surgery as well

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 18Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez denied accusations she's undergone any type of cosmetic procedure after a fan commented about her face on social media.

The singer/actress, 51, clapped back at a user who said she must "definitely have Botox" after JLo posted a video of herself using a face mask from her new beauty line, JLO Beauty. 

"I feel like it took 10 years off my face," Lopez said in the clip of the mask. 

One Instagram user wrote, "Can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying."

JENNIFER LOPEZ STUNS IN LOW-CUT GREEN SWIMSUIT ON RECENT ISLAND GETAWAY

Lopez replied, "LOL that's just my face!!!"

"For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!!" she added.

Jennifer Lopez denied using Botox once again. 

Jennifer Lopez denied using Botox once again.  (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others," Lopez added. "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

On choosing to opt-out of Botox, Lopez explained, according to Page Six: "I'm not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of her biggest beauty tips is relatively simple, as well.

"One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day," said Lopez. "That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.

On Our Radar