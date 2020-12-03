Jennifer Lopez stuns in makeup-free video, says she's never had Botox as she launches beauty line

Jennifer Lopez is adding yet another title to her resume: beauty mogul.

The 51-year-old singer-dancer-actress-model announced on Wednesday night that she's launching a beauty brand, simply called JLo Beauty.

To announce the venture, Lopez shared a video on social media, showing off her fresh, makeup-free face in order to plug a facemask.

"Oh my God, this is the best mask that I've ever, ever tried," she gushed in the clip.

JENNIFER LOPEZ POSES NUDE FOR COVER ART OF NEW SINGLE, WOWS FANS: 'BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL'

After "years" of being asked about her skincare routine, JLo said she felt "almost an obligation" to release products.

In the Instagram clip, it's revealed that olive oil plays a big role in the line, as she feels it brings about a "natural glow."

Fans gushed over the clip in the comments, calling Lopez a "timeless beauty," "so pretty" and more.

Known for her ageless beauty, fans may be surprised to learn that the "Hustlers" star hasn't "ever had Botox to this day," per Elle.

The star said that a dermatologist pointed out a "little line" on her skin and suggested she start botox at just 23 years old. Her boyfriend at the time agreed, but Lopez refused.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SLAMMED FOR THANKSGIVING POST FROM PRIVATE JET: 'WE GET IT. YOU'RE RICH'

"I was like, 'no, thank you.' And I just wonder what would've happened to me if I would've started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now," said the singer. "My face would be a totally different face today."

Of choosing to opt out of Botox, Lopez explained, according to Page Six: "I'm not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point."

She added: "I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet."

One of her biggest beauty tips is relatively simple, as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day,” said Lopez. “That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Per the beauty line's Instagram account, early access to products will begin on Dec. 8, while the official launch will take place on Jan. 1.