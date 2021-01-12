Jennifer Lopez stuns in low-cut green swimsuit on recent island getaway

Jennifer Lopez is reminscing on her most recent excursion to the tropics.

The 51-year-old singer hopped on the "How it started vs. how it's going" Instagram trend on Monday in which she showed a throwback pic from her getaway to Turks and Caicos last week as well of a pic of her return to a chilly location in the United States.

In the first pic, the "On The Floor" songstress shows off her impressively toned body in a low-cut green one piece swimsuit as she stands atop a paddle board in the ocean. The swimsuit shows off Lopez's toned legs and arms, and her hair is pulled up in a top bun. She's also squinting to the camera while wearing clear-rimmed glasses.

The second snap shows the superstar bundled up in a floral North Face bomber jacket and oversized sunglasses while sitting in what appears to be a vehicle.

"How last week started --> how it's going this week," Lopez captioned the photos.

Of course, the "Hustlers" star's followers couldn't get enough of her trimmed body.

"BODY ODY ODY ODY!" one fan commented.

"you always look amazing of course!" another reacted.

One commenter joked to a friend that Lopez "is who we need to work out with."

"I have no words for this perfection bye," another replied.

According to reports, Lopez was soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos last week. She made headlines after rocking a red two-piece paired with a patterned cover-up, which featured her moniker, "J Lo," monogrammed on the back. She completed her look with hoop earrings.

The getaway followed her performance at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" before the ball dropped on Dec. 31.

To share the exciting announcement, Lopez posted a black-and-white video of her rehearsing the number – giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the theatrics she had in store.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!!" she said in the caption. "It all starts with rehearsals. Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.