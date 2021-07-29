Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck relax on $130M super yacht in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their ongoing romance in Nerano, Italy.

The couple departed their $130 million super-yacht named Valerie to explore the coastal Meditterran town.

Affleck, 48, donned a tie-dye polo shirt while Lopez, 52, wore a red-and-white striped bikini top, sunglasses, wide-legged white pants, a square staw bag, and layered gold necklaces.

One necklace, in particular, features his name, "BEN," in bold block letters. The "Argo" director also gifted his girlfriend a special custom Foundrae diamond and gold necklace for her birthday.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," Beth Bugdaycay, creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News about the special piece of jewelry.

Affleck and Lopez arrived in Capri, Italy on Tuesday after enjoying time in St. Tropez, France for the singer's birthday. They went public with their relationship on Instagram with a picture of them kissing.

A source previously told Fox News, "[Lopez] is accepting the gift of happiness at this stage in her life and the love she and Ben share is icing on a delicious cake."

"Jennifer is happy and appreciative that into her 50s she can still do what she loves doing – which today, allows her to feel younger given her overall approach to health consciousness and the fact she keeps herself very active," the source added. "She has health and family which is all she needs to make herself whole."

Lopez and Affleck were first spotted together in late April after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez just a few weeks earlier.

The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director were originally together and engaged from 2002-2004.