Alex Rodriguez enjoys birthday getaway in Saint-Tropez with mystery blonde, Jessie James and Eric Decker

Alex Rodriguez is enjoying himself on his 46th birthday trip in the South of France.

The former Yankees player, whose birthday is Tuesday, is currently sailing around the French Riviera on a $32M yacht with a large entourage that includes a mystery blonde woman, country singer Jessie James Decker, and her husband, former NFL star Eric Decker.

On Sunday, A-Rod was spotted coming to shore with the group in tow. He helped the blonde woman out of the motorboat when they reached the dock.

She donned a low-cut black swimsuit and sheer black wrap. It's unclear if the mystery woman is NFL reporter Melanie Collins, who has recently been spotted with Rodriguez in Saint-Tropez, according to reports. Per Page Six, however, the pair are "just friends."

JENNIFER LOPEZ CELEBRATES 52ND BIRTHDAY WITH BOYFRIEND BEN AFFLECK IN STEAMY PHOTO SHOOT

Eric was also seen grabbing his wife's hand as they headed to shore. Jessie stunned in a brown tank top and large gold hoop earrings.

Rodriguez posted a tribute to his friend on his Instagram Stories, "It's always a great conversation when I get to see my good buddy Eric Decker. He parlayed an outstanding NFL career into tremendous success as a serial entrepreneur."

ALEX RODRIGUEZ SHOWED JENNIFER LOPEZ SOME SNEAKY BIRTHDAY LOVE ON IG

Meanwhile, Jessie posted a photo of the two of them kissing while on the stunning mega yacht. "Sun kissed," the mother-of-three captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, A-Rod's ex, Jennifer Lopez, was also in Saint-Tropez with her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck. They celebrated her 52nd birthday on a luxurious yacht as well.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK PARTY IN FRANCE FOR HER 52ND BIRTHDAY

A source told E! News that "before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday. Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go—and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now."

Lopez and Affleck, 48, were first spotted together in late April after she ended her engagement to Rodriguez just a few weeks earlier.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director were originally together from 2002-2004.