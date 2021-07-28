Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez a meaningful necklace for her birthday

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got: They’re designed by Ben Affleck.

The actor and director, 48, helped create a special jewelry piece for Jennifer Lopez’s 52nd birthday, ensuring that a steamy smooch wasn’t all he gave her for her big day.

He worked with Foundrae to create a custom charm necklace featuring sentimental pendants that reveal details about their relationship.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," Beth Bugdaycay, creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, told E! News of the gold necklace, which featured a series of charms imbued with various meanings.

Affleck selected multiple medallions for his beau’s birthday necklace, including one symbolizing "resilience," which Bugdaycay describes as "wild, abundant and untamed."

He also selected blossoms that are "fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity" but can’t be separated from thorns, representing "the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."

While Lopez’s love might not cost a thing, her birthday bling likely had quite the price tag; each pendant costs about $3,000 and Affleck loaded up on at least three meaningful charms.

During her birthday yacht trip, she also sported a chunky link chain and key pendant from Foundrae, which Lopez paired with a Valentino swimsuit ($650) and silk-cotton cape ($2,300) in her now-viral birthday Instagram post.

Following the on-again couple’s celebration in Saint Tropez, where Affleck recreated the booty grab from the "Jenny From the Block" video, the pair were spotted in Capri, Italy.

Lopez’s birthday gift isn’t her only jewelry dedicated to her new love affair, as she also debuted a "Ben" necklace following her birthday celebration, though it’s unclear if it was a gift from Affleck.

Both stars seem fond of showing their love through jewelry, with Lopez sporting "Alex" hoops for now-ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2019, while Affleck and then-girlfriend Ana de Armas shared matching heart necklaces last year.

Affleck even made his own bling-based tribute to Lopez this year after the pair rekindled their romance, seeming to sport the same watch he wore in her 2002 "Jenny From the Block" video.

With a charm necklace now dedicated to their love, perhaps the second time’s the charm for Bennifer.

