Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get handsy on yacht as her ex, Alex Rodriguez, also vacations in French Rivera

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are sending hearts aflutter on social media as they made their rekindled relationship Instagram official on the singer's 52nd birthday.

The pair jetted off to the French Rivera and were snapped relaxing on a luxurious yacht and partying at a club in Saint-Tropez.

Meanwhile, Lopez's ex-fiancee, Alex Rodriguez, was also in the same area at the same time.

The former Yankees slugger, 45, was seen enjoying the blow-up slide throughout the day, making a big splash each time he hit the sparkling blue water.

E! News reported that their vacation location wasn't a coincidence.

A source explained "before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday. Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go—and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they're all there right now."

Lopez and Affleck, 48, were first spotted together in late April after she ended her engagement to Rodriguez just a few weeks earlier. The "Hustlers" star and the "Argo" director were originally together from 2002-2004.

"They held hands, they hugged each other close and they kissed," the insider described Bennifer. "They sailed around from Monaco and went to St. Tropez. Ben and JLo spent time laying out on the top deck and making out. They couldn't get enough of each other."

While enjoying the Southern France sun, JLo and Affleck even recreated his butt grab from her music video "Jenny from the Block."

In the hit 2002 video, Affleck plays her love interest as Lopez sings about not forgetting her Bronx, New York roots despite fame and fortune.

Later, the Hollywood sweethearts spent Saturday night partying in France at the L'Opera.

Fashion blogger Rebel Neda , who was present during the celebration, told Fox News that Lopez and Affleck arrived at around 9 p.m. with four people, including two bodyguards and a personal photographer.

"They were all drinking and being happy, kissing all the time and super in love. They were very friendly and the Opera shop gave them two bags of presents from the artist Philip Shagnti collection," Neda wrote in an Instagram direct message. "Opera is a very professional and crazy place at the same time and Ben and JLO felt very comfortable and had the time of their life with the crazy personal birthday show that Opera gave them. They got a lot of attention but they loved it."

"I don’t know exactly how many people there were but a lot! And they all enjoyed it," Neda told Fox News. "They stayed until the closing time 3:00 [a.m.]."

