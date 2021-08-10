Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted house hunting at $85M estate in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back on the hunt for their humble abode.

The A-list pair who are back in the saddle together toured a colossal estate on Tuesday in the famed Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and at an asking price touching $85 million, the purchase may just be a joint venture.

The monumental mansion located on a dead-end street spans some 38,000 square feet and features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms while an indoor sports complex comes complete with a boxing ring, basketball court and swimming pool, just to name a few amenities.

Additionally, a two-bedroom guest penthouse keeps visitors comfy while the property’s guardhouse also has two bedrooms. The home also features a caretaker’s house and has room to park a fleet of 80 vehicles.

BEN AFFLECK IS 'ICING ON A DELICIOUS CAKE' FOR JENNIFER LOPEZ AS COUPLE GETS HANDSY DURING HER BIRTHDAY TRIP

Video footage of the motorcade shows an extended-length Range Rover entering the premises while Affleck and Lopez follow behind in a Mercedes S-Class sedan.

According to TMZ, after touring the property, the couple hopped over the hill to the San Fernando Valley where they walked another resort-style residence in Toluca Lake once owned by Bob Hope.

JENNIFER LOPEZ CELEBRATES 52ND BIRTHDAY WITH BOYFRIEND BEN AFFLECK IN STEAMY PHOTO SHOOT

Listed for a modest $40 million, the home owned by businessman Ronald Burkle sits on 5 acres and comes with a 1-hole golf course for short-game practice.

Last month, Bennifer toured an estate in Holmby Hills priced at a cool $65 million. Lopez, was then spotted touring a new construction with someone who appeared to be an architect and was showing her the property.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK PARTY IN FRANCE FOR HER 52ND BIRTHDAY

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

They’ve been seen perusing potential schools in the LA areas as well.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.