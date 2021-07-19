Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned figure as she tours a new build amid house hunting search with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez pulled double duty, getting her cardio workout in while on the hunt for a new home in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the multihyphenate toured a new build amid her house search with Ben Affleck. In the snapshots, the singer is seen climbing a ladder while exploring the Bel Air home which is still under construction.

Lopez, 51, was also spotted with someone who appeared to be an architect and was showing her the property.

For the outing, the actress donned black leggings, a white sports crop top and white sneakers as she took her time walking around and discussing the structure’s floorplans.

Lopez and Affleck recently toured a palatial estate with her kids Max and Emme in the famed Holmby Hills section of Los Angeles. The property is priced at a cool $65 million and includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across some 31,000 square-feet. It also includes a bowling alley.

A source previously told TMZ that while the two have been seen looking for houses together, they don’t yet have plans to move in together just yet – and that Affleck is just lending a helping hand.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair – who share three children together – divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.